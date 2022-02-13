Hotelier moves High Court in POSCO case

The owner of No.18 Hotel in Fort Kochi, Roy J. Vayalat, has approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), charging him with, among other offences, sexual harassment of a minor girl and her mother at the hotel in October 2021.

Syjy Thankachan, an accomplice of the hotelier, too had been arraigned as an accused in the case. In the petition moved before the court claiming his innocence, Roy contended that the girl’s mother filed the complaint to pressurise the petitioner for “unlawful gain”. It further said that custodial interrogation of the petitioner was not necessary.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

The mother who filed the complaint with the Fort Kochi Police, and had been looking for a job in Kochi, was reportedly summoned to the hotel at the behest of another woman who was an acquaintance of the hotelier in October 2021, when the alleged sexual harassment happened. The victims were further reportedly threatened with dire consequences, including publishing of the abuse videos, to prevent them from lodging a petition.