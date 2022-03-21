Hotelier gets bail in POCSO case

March 21, 2022 22:33 IST

Hotelier Roy J. Vayalat and Saiju M. Thankachan, the two accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case, were granted bail on Monday.

The court asked the accused to furnish bail bonds for ₹1 lakh and two solvent sureties each.

The accused shall appear before the investigation officer in the case on all Mondays till the filing of the charge sheet in the case. The accused shall not enter Kozhikode district and not try to influence or threaten the complainants and the witnesses. The passports of the accused shall be surrendered before the court, directed the court.

The accused were booked on a complaint filed by a woman stating that they had harassed her and her minor daughter in October last when they reached the hotel owned by Roy.

The police had earlier arraigned Roy and Saiju as accused in the case booked in connection with the death of two models in a vehicle accident.

The Kerala High Court had earlier allowed bail for Reema Dev, another accused in the case.