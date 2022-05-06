Hotel owner lands in fresh trouble

Roy Vayalat, owner of hotel No 18 in Fort Kochi who was initially booked in the case in connection with the death of two aspiring models in an accident last November and later in a Posco case, has landed in fresh trouble.

He along with a few of his staff were arrested by the Fort Kochi police on Thursday for attacking a few youths during a party at his hotel. Mathew Vinod, 30, of Ezhupunna and Vishnu Kumar, 26, of Kottarakara were the others arrested.

According to the police, the petitioner, a resident of Alappuzha, and his friends sustained serious injuries in the attack. “The hotel staff asked the complainant and his friends not to dance during the party at which they demanded their money back. But that was turned down, and the hotel owner and nine others instead attacked them,” said the police.

The victims who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital by the police. Following this, the hotel owner and two others were arrested. Efforts are on to track down the remaining accused.

Last year, Roy was arrested for the alleged suppression of evidence in the case related to the death of two models who were killed in the accident at Chakkaraparambu after leaving his hotel. He was also arrested in another case for sexually harassing a woman and her minor daughter.