Host of events to mark Navy Week observance

KOCHI

18 November 2021 22:36 IST

Operational demo, music concert, inter-school quiz among programmes

In consonance with the theme of the Navy Week 2021, “Indian Navy – Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive”, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) will lay out a host of programmes from the last week of November.

Navy Day is observed on December 4 every year, since it was on the day in 1971 that missile boats of the Indian Navy launched a daring attack on the Karachi harbour, paralysing Pakistan’s entire coastal defence apparatus. The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak War - the historic victory of India’s armed forces.

The SNC has planned various events, including an operational demonstration by Naval ships and aircraft in the Ernakulam channel, a music concert/philharmonic orchestra by the Navy Band at the Naval Base, outreach to Veer Naris and veterans, military photo exhibition, medical camps, environment protection and awareness camp, services to orphanages and old age homes, and inter-school quiz competition, Navy sources said.

The Naval Symphonic Band concert will be held at Santa Cruz ground in Fort Kochi on November 25. Likewise, a military photo exhibition is scheduled at the Lulu Mall from November 27-28, by INS Garuda. Here, photographs taken by journalists from all over the country will be displayed.

A special musical concert and philharmonic orchestra will be presented by the Navy Band at Sagarika Auditorium, Naval Base, for restricted audience on December 3. Governor Arif Muhammed Khan will be the chief guest.

A naval operations demonstration will be held in the evening of December 4, off Rajendra Maidan, and will showcase Indian Navy Ships steaming past in the channel, aircraft operations and marine commandos’ action. Several other synchronized drills and movements will also be displayed by Naval personnel. This will be followed by Beating Retreat ceremony by the Naval Band. An inter-school quiz competition will be conducted on January 29 at the Naval Base.