Hospitals in Ernakulam told to brace for spike in COVID-19 cases

District administration urges public to be cautious against spread of infection

District administration urges public to be cautious against spread of infection

The district administration has asked government and private hospitals in Ernakulam to make necessary arrangements to tackle a possible spike in COVID-19 cases.

District Collector Jafar Malik said on Tuesday that the hospital authorities have been told to gear up amidst reports on the chances of a wave-like situation by the start of July. “Though it is not confirmed, we are not leaving any stone unturned in ramping up the preparations in the wake of a major increase in the number of daily cases,” he said.

On the vaccination front, Mr. Malik pointed out that around 75% of the children in the age group between 12 and 14 and 15 and 17 had received the first dose of vaccine. "Efforts to increase the coverage are progressing well. School managements have been told to join the various initiatives to scale up the coverage," he said.

On the increase in the number of fresh cases in the district, the District Collector said that it was a reflection of the increase in the number of tests done on a daily basis. “Ernakulam has the credit of having the highest number of tests compared to other districts,” he said.

The district administration has urged the public to be cautious against the possible spread in infections by adhering to the protocols prescribed by the health authorities. It has suggested restricting large gatherings as far as possible in view of the increase in daily cases over the past two weeks. Social distancing combined with mask wearing and use of sanitisers would help prevent a major spread, it said.