Kochi

Hospitality stakeholders differ on returnees’ accommodation

Operators of high-end properties fear damage to rooms and premium furnishings

A section of hotels, resorts, service villas, and homestays are up in arms against accommodating Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and people from other States who return to Kerala.

Most of them are operators of high-end properties, and they raised the fear that rooms and premium furnishings might suffer damage if returnees on quarantine or isolation are accommodated. At the same time, there are others who have expressed willingness to host returnees at less than normal tariff.

Interestingly, District Collectors are empowered to commandeer any facility to accommodate people under surveillance, by invoking the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act. In some districts, secretaries of local bodies have been directed to ready a list of such accommodation units, including premium ones, official sources said.

Self-quarantine norms

The Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (Kerala HATS) had recently demanded that the government exempt homestays from the purview, since accommodating returnees would endanger the health of homestay owners who live in the same building or premises. “Most homestays are operated by elderly people as a source of income post-retirement. Even otherwise, elderly people stand a higher risk of contracting contagious diseases,” said M.P. Sivadattan, director, Kerala HATS.

But homestays could accommodate returnees as per norms framed by the society’s Kannur Chapter. According to rules, the host family could opt to reside in an alternative accommodation. It will ensure the safety of both hosts and guests, he added.

The norms have been mentioned in the society’s initiative titled ‘Facilitated Self-Quarantine Programme’. It speaks of how returnees can opt for pre-arranged facilities, which do not need the physical presence of the host or staff. “But the host family will be available online for help and guidance. Food can be arranged online from Kudumbashree units or government-run food camps,” said Mr. Sivadattan.

Kettles will be made available in rooms for guests to make tea and coffee. They will have to clean the rooms, cultlery, bedding, and towels, the self-quarantine initiative recommends.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 11:52:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/hospitality-stakeholders-differ-on-returnees-accommodation/article31538752.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY