Hospitality stakeholders differ on returnees’ accommodation

A section of hotels, resorts, service villas, and homestays are up in arms against accommodating Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and people from other States who return to Kerala.

Most of them are operators of high-end properties, and they raised the fear that rooms and premium furnishings might suffer damage if returnees on quarantine or isolation are accommodated. At the same time, there are others who have expressed willingness to host returnees at less than normal tariff.

Interestingly, District Collectors are empowered to commandeer any facility to accommodate people under surveillance, by invoking the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act. In some districts, secretaries of local bodies have been directed to ready a list of such accommodation units, including premium ones, official sources said.

Self-quarantine norms

The Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (Kerala HATS) had recently demanded that the government exempt homestays from the purview, since accommodating returnees would endanger the health of homestay owners who live in the same building or premises. “Most homestays are operated by elderly people as a source of income post-retirement. Even otherwise, elderly people stand a higher risk of contracting contagious diseases,” said M.P. Sivadattan, director, Kerala HATS.

But homestays could accommodate returnees as per norms framed by the society’s Kannur Chapter. According to rules, the host family could opt to reside in an alternative accommodation. It will ensure the safety of both hosts and guests, he added.

The norms have been mentioned in the society’s initiative titled ‘Facilitated Self-Quarantine Programme’. It speaks of how returnees can opt for pre-arranged facilities, which do not need the physical presence of the host or staff. “But the host family will be available online for help and guidance. Food can be arranged online from Kudumbashree units or government-run food camps,” said Mr. Sivadattan.

Kettles will be made available in rooms for guests to make tea and coffee. They will have to clean the rooms, cultlery, bedding, and towels, the self-quarantine initiative recommends.