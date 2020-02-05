Hospital staff directed to wear N95 masks

District Collector S. Suhas on Tuesday asked doctors and other staff in hospitals to wear N95 masks or three layers of standard masks while interacting with patients with respiratory problems.

Presiding over a meeting of the nodal officers in the district, he told them that if a patient had visited a corona virus-affected region, the information had to be immediately conveyed to the district control room or Disha on 1056 or 0471-2552056. Instructions received from the Health Department would have to be followed regarding the patient’s movement.

Mr. Suhas said the move to hike prices of masks and gloves, which were part of preventive requirements against the spread of coronavirus, would be strictly dealt with.

The control room at the collectorate can be contacted on 0484-2368802 for any information on the disease. The Collector has also called a meeting of stakeholders working in the tourism sector on Wednesday. Representatives of various hotels, homestays and tour operators are expected to attend the meeting.

Training is being given for government and private hospital employees on the protocols to be followed.

On Tuesday, 18 more persons who had returned from coronavirus-affected regions were kept under home quarantine, taking the total number of such persons to 298.

None of them have reported any illness so far.

Five persons in the isolation ward at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, were discharged on Tuesday. There are five more persons in the medical college under observation and one suspected case in a private hospital.

Seven samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha on Tuesday.