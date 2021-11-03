Hospital canteen in Kozhikode closed after video of roaming dogs goes viral

KOZHIKODE

Medical college authorities told to address the issue in three days

A video showing a couple of dogs roaming outside the canteen of the Institute for Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, was all that led to the temporary closure of the eating facility following an inquiry.

The video showed three dogs scratching themselves in front of the front door of the canteen next to the labor ward of the hospital. The person who took the video says that the dogs often rest on the rice bags kept below the staircase nearby. He says they are also seen pissing on the rice bags. Gas cylinders too can be seen there. “When we asked the canteen people about it, they claimed there were no rice bags. But we checked and found that there was indeed rice in them,” he says while picking a handful of rice from the bag.

“The authorities should see this and take action. See, dogs are shedding their hair all around,” he adds, also showing how one of the dogs sits on the rice bag.

After the video went viral on social media, Health Minister Veena George directed medical college principal V.R. Rajendran to inquire into the incident and submit a report. Dr. Rajendran found merit in the allegations levelled in the video. Thus, Ms. George asked for immediate closure of the canteen and directed the Food Safety Department to inspect the premises.

Later, the health wing of the Kozhikode Corporation too inspected the canteen and found that the staff there did not have the mandatory health cards. One of the employees working in the kitchen was found to be injured in the hand. Five litres of stale juice too was kept there. The authorities have been asked to solve the issues in three days from Tuesday.