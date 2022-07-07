Horticulture therapy comes to the aid of special children

July 07, 2022 20:11 IST

In addition, the vegetables and flowers also fetched around ₹25,000

Students of Chavara Special School in Koonammavu are now used to a daily engrossing routine.

Once the morning assembly is over, they rush to tend to the vegetables and flowers they have planted in their school campus. They never fail to water them, add manure, and effectively do everything that needs to be done to ensure that the plants survive.

Then there are the hens, ducks, goats, and rabbits, which also keep vying for their attention. Then they repeat it all over again in the evening

The school introduced horticulture therapy last year with the support of the Kottuvalli Krishi Bhavan after realising its potential in the development of children fighting cognitive mental disorders ranging from cerebral palsy to autism.

“It started with one of our teachers growing vegetables and flowers on a small scale to engage her students. The result was all too evident as it captured their imagination. That is when we decided to implement it on a wider expanse of six acres alongside our campus,” said Sister Deena Grace, vice-principal of the school and special educator.

Students were encouraged to take to farming under the supervision of the school authorities and Krishi Bhavan officials. The result turned out to be impressive not just in terms of improvement in their cognitive abilities as the vegetables and flowers also earned around ₹25,000.

“The vegetables were also used for the midday meal. The satisfaction they derived from enjoying the results of their efforts was very obvious. It was also learning through real experience that not only helped them with their memory and concentration but also improved physical aspects like better coordination of body movements,” said Sr. Grace.

Therapeutic effect

S.K. Shinu, the assistant agriculture officer at Vadakkekara Krishi Bhavan, said that the project was an evidence of the therapeutic effect of farming. He had been instrumental in introducing the initiative in the school during his stint in Kottuvalli.

“Horticulture therapy is definitely set to be adopted on a larger scale in the coming days. It can be as effective for the young and the aged, especially those suffering from ailments who might lead a secluded life. Engaging themselves in farming and enjoying the result could prove to be the perfect balm for them,” he said.