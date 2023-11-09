Horticorp outlets to get a makeover

November 09, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation plans to convert its outlets into points selling premium quality, safe-to-eat and organically grown fruits and vegetables in a phased manner.

Horticorp managing director J. Sajeeve said on Thursday that the effort was to make available quality products and support farmers who produced them with remunerative prices.

The farmers from whom the products are procured for the premium outlets will be paid from a revolving fund to ensure that there is no delay in payments. Farmer-producer companies too are expected to be involved in marketing the products through Horticorp outlets.

As part of the initiative, the first stall in Ernakulam district was inaugurated at the Horticorp outlet near TV Centre on Seaport-Airport Road on Thursday. Similar outlets have already been opened in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Thrissur.

There are over 70 outlets selling vegetables and fruits and operated directly by Horticorp.

Along with premium quality, locally produced fruits and vegetables, products such as Marayoor jaggery, honey, Kera and Kerajam brand of coconut oil, products from Milma as well as special rice varieties like Kaima and Kuttanadan matta rice will be available in the outlets.

Horticorp was established in March 1989 as a fully government-owned company under the Department of Agriculture. The entity has been given the task of procuring, processing, storing and marketing horticultural products to encourage local farmers as well as to make market interventions to arrest unusual price rise in the open market.