Kochi

Horticorp hopeful of a plentiful Onam

K A Martin KOCHI August 03, 2022 18:35 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 18:35 IST

The Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation, entrusted with the task of market intervention to prevent unreasonable price rise and to procure, process, store and market horticultural products has expressed confidence that it would be able to intervene effectively in the vegetable market as the Onam season nears.

A senior official of the corporation said it expected to procure around 5,000 tonnes of vegetables for the Onam market. Tie-ups with farmer producer companies in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had been made. Produce from farmers in Vattavada and Kanthalloor would be procured. These areas had witnessed heavy rain of late though it has subsided to a large extent. These two centres are known for their cool season vegetables like cabbage and beetroot.

1,000 outlets planned

Horticorp is expected to open around 1,000 outlets for vegetable sales for the Onam season, the official said. The corporation did not foresee any supply disruption as the neighbouring States had not witnessed hiccups in vegetable cultivation. The Agriculture department is expected to convene a meeting to discuss supplies of vegetables for the season with officials from Horticorp and the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK). Around 2,000 stores were opened during the last Onam season with Horticorp operating 500 outlets and VFPCK opening 150 outlets. The rest of the outlets were operated by the Agriculture department.

‘Prices under control’

Each panchayat will have at least one outlet to sell vegetables during the season. The prices of most vegetables appear to be under control with only those of green chilli, ginger, vegetable cowpea, beetroot and French beans slightly on the higher side. Data from the VFPCK for Ernakulam said ginger was selling for ₹50 in the wholesale market and for ₹60 in the retail market while green chilli was selling for ₹45 and ₹55 respectively. Local Nendran banana was selling for ₹50 in the wholesale market and for ₹55 in the retail market. The price of shallots, big onions and potatoes appears to have stabilised.

