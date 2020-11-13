Hopping between venues is no longer a reality for stage artistes

Loss of successive seasons due to floods and pandemic leaves them in utter misery

The auditorium was empty.

But walking up the stage to perform, Unni S. Nair, a mimicry artiste for the last 26 years, had butterflies in his stomach.

For a while, the seasoned campaigner from Karimugal felt like a debutant up for his maiden performance, returning to stage as he was after a pandemic-induced long break of over nine months.

The experience was similar, though in varying degrees, for all 10 experienced stage artistes who gathered at the Kalabhavan auditorium to shoot an hour-long online comedy content for their entertainment troupe Cochin Guinness. The programme will be aired online during the virtual alumni meet of TKM Engineering College, Kollam, to be hosted from UAE next month.

Such was their loss of touch that they had to rehearse together for a few days before going for the actual shoot.

“Stage artistes are in a hellhole after being left to fend for ourselves by the government. While many are turning to daily labour, the popularity among the public is denying some of us even that lifeline as they feel to give us odd jobs,” bemoaned Unni.

K.S. Prasad who runs the troupe said the online route was being explored for the first time as a means of survival for desperate stage artistes to recover from the loss of three successive seasons by two back-to-back floods and now the pandemic. “COVID-19 cost us at least three overseas trips to Japan, Italy, and Saudi Arabia, not to mention countless bookings we would have received during these months,” he added.

For Guinness Vinod, another artiste of 22 years’ standing, the pandemic blow was such that he is yet to find his footing having taken bank loans for a house and a new car, banking on the regular income from stage shows at home and abroad. “Life has lost its rhythm. The bank will neither give us extended moratorium nor even a personal loan citing my lack of regular income despite my transaction history. I had to pledge my wife’s entire gold ornaments, leaving us with literally nothing valuable to even pledge,” he said.

Used to a life secured by income from the stage, these artistes are now left pondering where another show will come by and how fast if not for anything else but as a break from wallowing in despair and self-pity.