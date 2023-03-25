Hopeful of Khan complying with Constitution as Chancellor: Rajeeve

March 25, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve hoped that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would examine his role as the Chancellor of universities and ensure that he functions in compliance with the Constitution in the wake of the recent Kerala High Court verdict.

The High Court on Friday had quashed the orders of Mr. Khan issued in his capacity as Chancellor of the University of Kerala withdrawing the nominations of 15 members from the Senate of the university and also constituting a search-cum-selection committee for selecting a new Vice-Chancellor for the university.

While welcoming the verdict, Mr. Rajeeve told the media on the sidelines of a media conclave here that it was always the position of the State government that people holding constitutional positions should ensure that they work in compliance with the Constitution. “We had also pointed out the differences in the functioning of the Chancellor and the Governor,” he said.

Mr. Rajeeve said the court verdict had observed in depth the performance of each role, the nature of nomination, and how the nominated persons were to discharge their duties. The observations about the search committee also reflected the court’s insistence that things should be taken forward in compliance with law.

On Satheesan’s charge

Asked about Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan’s allegation that the police attack on the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) and Youth Congress activists protesting against the targeting of Rahul Gandhi by the Centre reeked of the State government’s ploy to appease the BJP, Mr. Rajeeve said that a matured political leadership would desist from creating an impression that sabotaged the national-level unity for Mr. Gandhi’s cause.

“The Congress leadership in Kerala should introspect whether they should weaken the unity of democratic forces for petty gains in the State at a time when the country is facing a dangerous situation,” he said.