Hop-on ferries getting ready to welcome guests to Muziris

Kochi

16 August 2021 21:03 IST

CIAL-owned solar ferry likely on Kochi city-Muziris stretch

The fleet of 11 hop-on hop-off ferries and water taxis in the Muziris region that is spread across Ernakulam and Thrissur districts are being preened up, including with new body graphics to adorn a new look, while four brand new vessels are set to join them, anticipating inflow of heritage enthusiasts and others to the region where historic buildings abound and is said to have been a globally renowned port of yore.

Joining the AC vessels that were in operation would be a pair of non-AC hop-on hop-off ferries and another pair of AC water taxis, each of which can carry 24 and six people respectively. The non-AC vessels are being introduced based on popular demand, so that visitors could relish the breeze as they check out locales in Muziris, said P.M. Noushad, MD of Muziris Heritage Project.

Solar ferry

A four-seater high-speed rescue boat too is on the anvil, taking into account the safety concerns raised post the 2018 deluge. Efforts are also being made to introduce a CIAL-owned solar ferry on the Kochi city-Muziris stretch. The vessel would have 12 seats in its AC cabin and 12 non-AC seats.

Advertising

Advertising

Aimed at receiving guests in adherence to pandemic protocol, only boat employees, guides and staff of heritage locales who have taken at least the first vaccine shot are being posted, Mr. Noushad said.

Visitors are now allowed entry into Muziris Beach spread over 35 acres near Azheekode and which can host up to 500 people at a time. The Kottapuram Fort, museums and other historic buildings have reopened. The free heritage walk for children will resume if the pandemic situation improves.

“The renovated Cheraman Juma Masjid and the Holy Cross Church would be inaugurated this month-end. Likewise, landscaping, walkway, cycle track and allied works worth ₹5.90 crore on Muziris Munakkal Dolphin Beach (where dolphins are often sighted) are set to begin on August 18,” he added.