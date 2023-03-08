Honour women on all days, says Tushar Gandhi

March 08, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Women should be treated with great respect and love all days of the year. Honouring them should not be confined to just a day in a year. Instead, society should hold them in great respect and consideration all through the year, said Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

Women are endowed with a sense of justice and equality, and they are equally or more talented than their male counterparts. They should realise their capabilities and use these talents for the welfare of families and society as a whole, he said on Wednesday. He was in Muvattupuzha to deliver the inaugural lecture of the Muvattupuzha Dialogues Series, organised jointly by Nammude Muvattupuzha Council and Nirmala College in the town.

The inaugural lecture coincided with International Women’s Day celebrations and the gathering honoured Siby Paulose, a football enthusiast and the first woman president of Muvattupuzha Football Club. Mr. Tushar Gandhi also gave away the first Nammude Muvattupuzha Puraskaram to John Kuriakose.

Nammude Muvattupuzha council is a coming together of academics and citizens concerned about society and people around them. Chairman of Nammude Muvattupuzha Eldho Babu Vattakkavil presided over the programme.

