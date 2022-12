Honour for St. Albert’s College in Kochi

December 16, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - KOCHI

St. Albert’s College (Autonomous), Ernakulam, received the commendation certificate and plaque in the institutions and organisations category for the Kerala State Energy Conservation Awards 2021 from Power Minister K. Krishnankutty. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics higher education

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.