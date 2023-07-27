Honour for medical college for mother, baby-friendly initiatives

July 27, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Medical College has been recognised by the National Health Mission (NHM) for its mother and baby-friendly hospital initiatives launched as part of efforts to improve facilities at the hospital. The medical college scored 94.8% marks in meeting the national standards for the initiative, said a communication from the hospital here on Thursday.

The mother and baby-friendly initiatives have been recognised at the national level through the efforts of the Departments of Paediatrics and Women’s Health. The initiatives include encouraging breastfeeding of children and guiding mothers. The certificate will be presented at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on August 2.