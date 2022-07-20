Honey to be distributed to children in anganwadis in Ernakulam
Project launched under ‘Sampushta Keralam’ campaign
The Department of Women and Child Development has launched a programme in Ernakulam district in collaboration with the Horticultural Products Development Corporation for distributing honey to all the children in the 2,858 anganwadis in the district. The programme is being launched under the aegis of the ‘Sampushta Keralam’ campaign of the State government.
A total of 29,188 children in anganwadis will benefit from the scheme in which Agmark quality honey will be supplied through Horticorp. The honey will be distributed to anganwadi children on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The first phase will see children in each of the anganwadis being given 300 grams of honey. The honey will be handed over each week to anganwadi workers for distribution among children.
