Homestay operators delighted at decision to hold Biennale

Enquiries about facilities in West Kochi on the rise

The decision of the organisers to go ahead with the Kochi-Muziris Biennale has been well received by the 300-odd classified homestay operators in the district, who were staring at zero room occupancy due to the pandemic situation.

“We welcome the decision to have the art event this year, amid the pall of gloom. It played a key role in reviving tourist arrivals in Kochi after the devastating floods of August 2018. Fort Kochi, which hosts the event, alone has 50 of the 67 classified homestays in the district, said M.P. Sivadattan, director, Kerala Homestays and Tourism Society (Kerala-HATS).

“It will hopefully help homestays recover this time around. The pandemic has already resulted in tourists showing a marked preference for homestays to hotels. Already, tourists from within Kerala and other States have resumed making enquiry about homestays in West Kochi, Kumbalanghi etc.... Guests who want to avoid overnight stay are opting to spend a day at many properties in serene locations. Homestays which have elderly people and children living in the same compound may not take room bookings for a few months,” he added.

Mr. Sivadattan further welcomed Saturday’s announcement that classified homestays (which have five rooms or less and have the owners residing in the same compound) will no more have to pay commercial tarriff for power, water supply, and other payments. “They will thus fall under a category called ‘residential homestay’. The power tariff will thus fall from the commercial rate of ₹7.50 per unit to a rate which will be in proportion to the use by each property. It will also lessen reliance on departments like Labour and Food Safety for different sanctions. This will see around 4,000 homestays, which remained dormant for years due to levy of commercial tarriff, bounce back, providing jobs to a whole lot of people,” he said.