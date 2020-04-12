Kochi

Home quarantined casesdrop in Ernakulam district

On Sunday, 24 persons were put in home quarantine in Ernakulam district while 659 people were released from observation, bringing down the number of people in home surveillance to 2,074.

There were also nine new people added to hospital isolation on Sunday, three at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) and six at private hospitals, taking the total number to 27. There were 25 COVID-19 patients in the district, of which seven are undergoing treatment now in hospital; one had died while the rest were cured and discharged.

The district sent 42 samples for testing on Sunday, while 40 results were received. No positive cases were detected. Results of another 146 tests are awaited. In the 36 Covid care centres or short stay homes, 25 persons have been quarantined.

