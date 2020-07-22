Home for the elderly in Thrikkakara to be declared a COVID-19 cluster

Staying cautious: The Ernakulam vegetable market reopened on Wednesday under the strict vigil of the authorities after a gap of more than 20 days.

Kochi

22 July 2020 23:22 IST

22 inmates at facility reportedly test positive; 92 new cases in district

The district recorded 92 positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. A total of 82 persons acquired the infection through local transmission, including 20 members of three convents.

Nine nuns part of a convent in Keezhmad have tested positive. A total of 27 persons from the convent have tested positive so far. They had come in contact with a nun in Kuzhuppilly who had tested positive after her death last week. Eight persons from the convent in Kuzhuppilly have also tested positive, along with three persons from a convent in Thrikkakara.

According to Thrikkakara Municipality vice chairperson K.T. Eldho, the nuns of the convent in Keezhmad were managing a home for the destitute and the elderly in Thrikkakara where the three other nuns have tested positive.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from the three nuns in the official figures for the day, he said that 22 inmates of the home had also tested positive, and samples of about 90 others were collected on Wednesday.

A Health Department official on the surveillance team confirmed that 25 persons linked to the institution had tested positive till afternoon on Wednesday.

“There are around 130 people living in the institution. The situation is grave considering most of them are elderly and destitute,” said local councillor C.A. Nishad.

The institution in Thrikkakara would be declared a closed cluster and arrangements would be made for the elderly residents to remain in quarantine there, V. S. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Agriculture, said at a press briefing. All shelters and homes which house elderly people would henceforth be monitored closely, he said.

Six persons from the Keezhmad cluster and 13 persons from the Aluva cluster have tested positive.

Relief for Chellanam

In some relief, Chellanam recorded only one positive patient.

A first-line treatment centre began functioning there. Arrangements were made at the centre to collect swabs and also conduct antigen tests. A community kitchen was set up in the area.

“The administration’s anxiety over the COVID situation in Chellanam has waned a little,” Mr. Sunil Kumar said.

A 26-year-old police officer who was on duty at the Cochin International Airport has tested positive. A 34-year-old resident of Nedumbassery who was working at a hotel in the city was also infected.

Two people working at the Maradu market have acquired the infection. A fruit vendor in Palluruthy has also tested positive. A resident of Fort Kochi who was a vegetable vendor at the Ernakulam market, and his 14-year-old son have tested positive. A 29-year-old from Fort Kochi has also been infected through contact.

Three patients who were receiving treatment at different private hospitals in the district were also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Eighteen persons recovered from the disease and 987 people are under treatment for it.