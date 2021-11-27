Home for destitute women set up

The Navy Wives’ Welfare Association (Southern Region) has established a 19-bed facility at the Psychosocial Rehabilitation Centre of Welfare Association Trust (WAT), Veliyathunadu in Aluva, for destitute women.

Funded by the Infosys Foundation, the project named Ashiyana was spearheaded by Sapana Chawla, President, NWWA (SR), and executed by naval base depot INS Venduruthy. WAT is a non-profit organisation involved in rehabilitating the orphaned, destitute, and psychosocially affected people and victims of social abuse/domestic violence. The organisation provides the inmates with housing, food, medical care, psychological/ psychiatric counselling, financial support, educational assistance and multi-faith spiritual counselling through their various programmes. It supports 129 underprivileged men, women and children at present.

Besides the 19-bed facility, WAT was also provided with amenities and items such as cots, mattresses, pillows, bedsheets, and pillow covers to improve the living condition of the inmates.

Ms Chawla visited the newly created infrastructure and interacted with the inmates on Friday. Essential items such as hand towels, liquid handwash, soaps, shampoo, hand sanitizers, toothpaste and brushes were also given to them.