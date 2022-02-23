Homage paid to actor KPAC Lalitha
Actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahad Fazil, Dileep were among those who paid homage to her at the residence.
Hundreds paid homage to veteran actor KPAC Lalitha at the Layam Koothamabalam in Thripunitura on Wednesday morning.
Her body was brought to the venue around 8.30 a.m. Several of her well-wishers, friends in Malayalam film industry and people from various other walks of life turned up to pay homage to the actor, who died on Tuesday night.
Earlier, the body was kept at the apartment of Siddharth Bharathan, her son in Thripunitura. Actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahad Fazil, Dileep were among those who paid homage to her at the residence.
Mr. Mohanlal said that there would be no replacement for KPAC Lalitha in the film industry. Her roles will always remain etched in the memory of the people, he said.
Mr. Mammootty said in a social media post that he had lost a beloved person. The memories will never die, he said.
The body will be kept at the Layam Koothambalam till 10.30 a.m. It will be taken to her residence at Engakkad in Wadakkancherry, Thrissur. The cremation will be held with full State honours around 4 p.m.
