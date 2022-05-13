Holiday in wards where bypoll is held on May 17

District Collector Jafar Malik has declared a holiday on May 17 in wards where bypolls are held.

Elections are to be held in Ernakulam South division (62) in the Kochi Corporation, Elamanathoppu (11) and Pisharikovil (46) wards in Thripunithura Municipality, Vembilli (11) ward in Kunnathunadu panchayat, Mylur (6) ward in Varapetty panchayat, and Athani Town (17) ward in Nedumbassery panchayat.

The Collector, who is also the District Election Officer, has declared holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in the wards concerned on the directions of the State Election Commission.

However, the election office and the revenue section in the Kochi Corporation are exempted from holiday. The Kanayannur taluk office will also function in view of byelection-related work in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.