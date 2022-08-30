Kochi

Holiday for educational institutions in Ernakulam

District Collector Renu Raj has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Ernakulam on Wednesday in view of heavy rain forecast. The holiday will be applicable to Kendriya Vidyalaya schools and anganwadis, according to an official communication.

Also Read
Flash floods in the wake of unrelenting showers sink Kochi


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
school
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2022 7:44:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/holiday-for-educational-institutions-in-ernakulam/article65830283.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY