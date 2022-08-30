Holiday for educational institutions in Ernakulam
District Collector Renu Raj has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Ernakulam on Wednesday in view of heavy rain forecast. The holiday will be applicable to Kendriya Vidyalaya schools and anganwadis, according to an official communication.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.