HMT revival is on the cards, says H. D. Kumaraswamy

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy on Monday (August 19) said that Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) will be revived.

He said a high-level, technical committee has been constituted to suggest ways to revive the public sector company. Once the report is in, the government will initiate steps to revive various units under the HMT umbrella. The Minister was speaking to mediapersons after a day-long visit to the HMT unit in Kalamassery and meeting officials and trade union leaders, who appraised him of the circumstances of the unit here.

Though the Union government is pursuing a policy of privatisation of public sector units, he hoped to retain HMT within the public sector sphere. The Minister said that the State government will be taken into confidence as both the Central and the State governments want to generate more employment. He said that the land belonging to the HMT will not be parted with as it will be needed for any future expansion of the unit.

A communication from trade unions said that HMT, once described as the ‘jewel of the nation’ by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, is now shorn of its old glory. But restoring its pride will be a great achievement before the industrial world and change the face of the sector in the country.

HMT once employed 32,000 people across the country. However, the employee strength has now shrunk to 750 and several of the HMT units are struggling to move forward. The Minister’s earlier assurance in Parliament to revive the firm had raised the hopes of the employees. Machine tools division ruled the market at one time with about 70% share in the country, the communication added.

Call for wage revision

HMT, the basic engineering industry, was launched in 1953. The Kalamassery unit continuously posted profit and catered to clients like defence forces and Indian Railways. Though the unit here has been posting profit continuously, the salaries of the employees have not been revised in the last 27 years. A memorandum listing certain demands, such as revision of wages, appointment of a professional management to manage the affairs of the unit, making new appointments, modernisation of plants, etc., has been handed over to the Minister. The employees have also demanded that the 2017 revised wages should be implemented at the earliest.

The employees said that the Minister assured the management and workers that there was no need for panic and the revival of the company would begin as soon as the committee submitted its recommendations. State Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Hibi Eden, MP, and industries secretary Mohammed Hanish were among those in the State delegation that met the Union Minister.