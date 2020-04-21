HMT makes disinfection walkway with new tech

In a technical collaboration with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram, HMT, Kalamassery, has manufactured a disinfection walkway that aims to reduce the microbial load on a person’s body, clothing and bags when they walk in from a public space.

The “UV-D Gate” performs a 15-second electronically-controlled fumigation process with hydrogen peroxide. When the person exits the chamber, UV light is switched on inside the chamber to decontaminate it before the next person enters it.

S. Balamurugesan, general manager (technical), HMT, Kalamassery, said that the company had asked the district administration for permission to install at the Kalamassery Medical College the first unit it had recently manufactured. He said that several enquiries had poured in with a single organisation asking for nearly 500 units. “But, in the present scenario, getting materials for the gateway from Nagpur, Kolkata, and Chennai is proving to be difficult,” he said.

The technology for the gateway, developed by a team of scientists at SCTIMST, had been transferred to HMT and HLL Lifecare Limited, said Asha Kishore, Director, SCTIMST. The unit uses hydrogen peroxide instead of sodium hypochlorite which can be an irritant, she said.