HMS pledges solidarity with farmers

While expressing solidarity with the ongoing strike by lakhs of farmers in New Delhi, the Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) has demanded that the Centre completely roll back the rules that triggered the massive protest.

Inaugurating a dharna in front of the BSNL office here, Thampan Thomas, national secretary of the HMS, termed the new rules as ones that would lead to further marginalisation of farmers. The rules were aimed at unduly helping mega corporate firms. This was the reason workers across the country had joined hands with the farmers. They too may launch an indefinite strike if the Central government remained adamant in its stand, Mr. Thomas said.

Tomy Mathew, State general secretary of HMS, was among the other leaders who spoke.