HKS user fee defaulters in Ernakulam to face the music

July 08, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Department of Local Self-Government has asked the local bodies in the district to start issuing notices to families and households that are yet to remit the user fee for availing the services of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) for doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste.

The move comes in the wake of an assessment that more than half of the panchayats in the district have not been able to improve the number of households paying user fee. The Department of Local Self-Government had earlier issued an order making user fee payment mandatory as part of the programme to make the State ‘waste-free’ by 2024.

The overall user fee payment, including Kochi Corporation, municipalities, and panchayats in the district was only around 55% in June as per an evaluation done by the Kudumbashree Mission. The department has now directed the secretaries of the local bodies, especially panchayats and municipalities to scale up the coverage and ensure that maximum households and institutions are brought under the purview of user fee payment. It has asked why there is a reluctance on the part of the beneficiaries as the monthly user fee collected from each household is ₹50 only.

The department has also asked the secretaries to ensure that the timeline of action prepared as part of the waste-free campaign should be met as per the schedule. The focus should be on segregation of waste at source and creating waste-free open spaces. The local bodies must also take action against those found dumping waste into water bodies and discharging untreated wastewater into canals and rivers.