HKS makes good money through sale of waste

Members earn over ₹2 lakh by selling waste to Clean Kerala Company and private players

Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members in nearly 40 local bodies in Ernakulam engaged in collection and segregation of plastic and other non-biodegradable waste earned revenue to the tune of ₹2.1 lakh through sale of waste to the government’s Clean Kerala Company and private players in a special two-week drive that ended on January 26.

The project assumed significance, as it was executed after Clean Kerala Company notified the base price per kilogram of segregated waste as per its type and classification. Private players had quoted higher rates than the base rate prescribed by the company, showing an increasing demand for segregated and cleaned-up waste in the recycling industry.

Clean Kerala Company has notified the rates for each material to ensure transparency and adequate pricing for waste handed over by green workers. Senior officials of the Department of Local Self-Governments said milk covers earned ₹12 per kg for baled items and ₹10 a kg for non-baled products. The corresponding figures for high-density polyethylene waste are ₹17 and ₹15 respectively.

Among the municipalities, Kothamangalam, Thrikkakara, and Muvattupuzha figure top in the list of civic bodies that collected the highest volume of segregated plastic and other non-biodegradable waste. HKS members in Kothamangalam received a cheque for ₹19,000 for handing over 7,000 kg of waste. Green volunteers in Thrikkakara earned ₹10,720 through the sale of nearly 1,700 kg of waste. HKS in Muvattupuzha earned ₹12,000 after providing 1,200 kg to a private player.

Chottanikkara panchayat collected the highest volume of recyclable waste (2,314 kg). Active members of HKS in the civic body received ₹12,000. Green volunteers in Nedumbassery and Rayamangalam were in second and third positions, with a collection of 898 kg and 783 kg of waste respectively. The money earned by representatives in the two panchayats were ₹5,027 and ₹4,903 respectively.

HKM district co-ordinator Sujith Karun said segregated waste was taken by vendors and companies for the recycling industry in the State and outside. “Plastic waste is turned into granules. It is in high demand, as it is used as raw material in the manufacture of plastic chairs, pots, and sheets,” he added.