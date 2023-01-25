HKS achieves rare feat by collecting, disposing six tonnes of cloth waste in Chottanikkara in a single day

January 25, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) of Chottanikara panchayat has set a model in waste management by embarking on a sanitation campaign whereby cloth waste weighing over six tonnes from 447 households were disposed off in a single day.

The feat was achieved during a campaign in the panchayat to clean it of cloth waste. The waste collected in three hours between 9 a.m. and 12 noon was delivered at the material collection centre where it was segregated, and the most useless was handed over to a private agency for treatment. The collection and disposal was held free of cost. Clothes in fairly good condition were given to orphanages.

Twenty-eight HKS members drawn from all 14 wards of the panchayat were part of the campaign. The panchayat accorded them all assistance.

HKS had earned ₹1.94 lakh through collection of non-biodegradable waste last year. Chottanikkara panchayat has emerged as one of the best revenue-earning local body on that count. Since the launch of HKS, as much as 270 tonnes of waste has been collected and disposed off by the panchayat in the last five years.

ADVERTISEMENT