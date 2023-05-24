ADVERTISEMENT

Hit-and-run case involving police officer: woman co-passenger’s statement recorded

May 24, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner of Police probing the hit-and-run case involving a car driven by a police officer recorded the statement of a woman who was with the cop at the time of the accident.

G.P. Manuraj, Inspector at the Kadavanthra police station, was transferred with immediate effect to Chandera in Kasaragod on Tuesday.

The car belonged to the woman who is reportedly a doctor. Her statement was recorded, and there is no basis for arraigning her as an accused, said police sources who also rued the alleged absence of CCTV cameras in the area.

The car driven by the cop was involved in the accident on the Old Thoppumpady Bridge on May 18, and he allegedly sped past without inquiring after the victim who was left with multiple injuries.

The Thoppumpady police registered the first information report (FIR) only two days later, on May 21. The Kochi City police had ordered a probe by the Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner into the incident. Besides, the Special Branch Assistant Commissioner was also asked to probe the alleged delay in filing the FIR.

