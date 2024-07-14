ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeters arrested in Kochi

Published - July 14, 2024 10:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police on Sunday arrested a total of eight history-sheeters who attended a ‘birthday party’ that was held recently at the house of Cheranallore native Radhakrishnan, who had multiple criminal cases pending against him.   

The police raided the house based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena. The police suspect the ‘party’ was a ploy for a get-together of people having criminal antecedents, including those who were involved in murder cases.   

Those arrested are Arshal, Vasanth Kumar, Yedukrishnan, Sooraj, Anas, Sherin Xavier, Shamnas and Sudhakaran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US