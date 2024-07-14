History-sheeters arrested in Kochi

The Ernakulam Rural police on Sunday arrested a total of eight history-sheeters who attended a ‘birthday party’ that was held recently at the house of Cheranallore native Radhakrishnan, who had multiple criminal cases pending against him.

The police raided the house based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena. The police suspect the ‘party’ was a ploy for a get-together of people having criminal antecedents, including those who were involved in murder cases.

Those arrested are Arshal, Vasanth Kumar, Yedukrishnan, Sooraj, Anas, Sherin Xavier, Shamnas and Sudhakaran.

