GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

History-sheeters arrested in Kochi

Published - July 14, 2024 10:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police on Sunday arrested a total of eight history-sheeters who attended a ‘birthday party’ that was held recently at the house of Cheranallore native Radhakrishnan, who had multiple criminal cases pending against him.   

The police raided the house based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena. The police suspect the ‘party’ was a ploy for a get-together of people having criminal antecedents, including those who were involved in murder cases.   

Those arrested are Arshal, Vasanth Kumar, Yedukrishnan, Sooraj, Anas, Sherin Xavier, Shamnas and Sudhakaran.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.