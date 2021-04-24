Kochi

History-sheeter jailed under KAAPA

A history-sheeter from Ayyampuzha in Ernakulam rural, who was charged under KAAPA, has been sent to jail based on a report by District Police Chief K. Karthick.

Tony Urumese, 33, had criminal cases pending against him in Ayyampuzha, Angamaly, Kalady, and Elamakkara police stations. They include attempted murder, assault, theft, and unlawful assembly.

A total of 25 history-sheeters were sent to jail under KAAPA as part of Operation Dark Hunt of the Rural Police, while another 26 were sent out of the district.

