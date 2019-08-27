History-sheeter banned from rural limits

A history-sheeter with over nine criminal cases against his name has been banned from entering the Ernakulam rural limits for a year from August 23. Vinu K. Sathyan, 27, of Cherai has cases for assault, criminal trespass, rape, and drug trafficking slapped on him. The Deputy Inspector General, Ernakulam Range, ordered his ban under Section 15 (1) of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act in view of his reputation of being a troublemaker.