History-sheeter arrested in Kochi

A history-sheeter accused of several cases, including thefts and robberies, registered by railway police stations and local police stations across the State was arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Protection Force (RPF) Crime Intelligence wing on Wednesday.

The arrested was identified as Srinivasan of Karnataka. He was nabbed from the Ernakulam Town railway station on Wednesday morning. Two smartphones collectively worth around ₹48,000 were seized from him. He had allegedly nicked them from two passengers at Aluva railway station and Ernakulam Town railway station the previous day, the RPF said.

The arrested has served sentence in 27-odd cases. His modus operandi was to rob the wallet, jewellery, mobile phones and other valuables by mixing with the passengers while they were busy boarding trains. He has cases against him in Palakkad, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kollam.

The arrested was handed over to the Government Railway police. He was produced before the court and remanded in 14 days’ judicial custody at Viyyur Central Jail.

