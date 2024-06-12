GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

History-sheeter arrested in Kochi

Published - June 12, 2024 08:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter accused of several cases, including thefts and robberies, registered by railway police stations and local police stations across the State was arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Protection Force (RPF) Crime Intelligence wing on Wednesday.

The arrested was identified as Srinivasan of Karnataka. He was nabbed from the Ernakulam Town railway station on Wednesday morning. Two smartphones collectively worth around ₹48,000 were seized from him. He had allegedly nicked them from two passengers at Aluva railway station and Ernakulam Town railway station the previous day, the RPF said.

The arrested has served sentence in 27-odd cases. His modus operandi was to rob the wallet, jewellery, mobile phones and other valuables by mixing with the passengers while they were busy boarding trains. He has cases against him in Palakkad, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kollam.

The arrested was handed over to the Government Railway police. He was produced before the court and remanded in 14 days’ judicial custody at Viyyur Central Jail.

Related Topics

Kochi / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.