ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter accused of attempting to flee after flashing knife at patrolling team arrested

Published - June 14, 2024 09:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter accused of attempting to flee by brandishing a knife at police patrolling team was arrested by the Angamaly police.

The arrested was Athul, 26, of Thrissur. The incident took place at Karukutty on the evening of June 13 (Thursday). He was stopped by the patrolling team during a routine checking. However, he fled in his motorcycle after flashing the knife at the team. The police nabbed him after a considerable chase.

He has a case for theft registered against him by the Nedumbassery police. He had gone into hiding shortly after the alleged theft in a shop at Nayathodu. Besides, he also has cases registered against him by Kalady, Koratty, Ayyampuzha, Chalakkudy and Angamaly police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / crime / police

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US