History-sheeter accused of attempting to flee after flashing knife at patrolling team arrested

Published - June 14, 2024 09:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter accused of attempting to flee by brandishing a knife at police patrolling team was arrested by the Angamaly police.

The arrested was Athul, 26, of Thrissur. The incident took place at Karukutty on the evening of June 13 (Thursday). He was stopped by the patrolling team during a routine checking. However, he fled in his motorcycle after flashing the knife at the team. The police nabbed him after a considerable chase.

He has a case for theft registered against him by the Nedumbassery police. He had gone into hiding shortly after the alleged theft in a shop at Nayathodu. Besides, he also has cases registered against him by Kalady, Koratty, Ayyampuzha, Chalakkudy and Angamaly police.

Kochi / crime / police

