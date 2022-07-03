Historic painting at Vallarpadam Basilica reinstalled

The restored painting of Our Lady of Ransom being taken to the altar of the Vallarpadam Basilica.

The 500-year-old painting of Our Lady of Ransom that adorns the main altar of the Vallarpadam Basilica has been reinstalled after restoration, said a press release here.

The reinstallation ceremony was led by vicar general of the Varapuzha archdiocese Mathew Kallingal. Chendamangalam Paliath Krishnabalanachan and Palliveettil Ajith Kumar were among those present at the reinstallation ceremony, the communication added.

The painting of Our Lady reached Vallarpadam in 1524 through Portuguese missionaries. The painting was nearly lost in the floods of 1676 but was retrieved by Paliath Raman Valiachan, who was the prime minister of the Kochi king. The painting was then installed in the church. It is of 95x75 cm size, and is an oil painting.