December 28, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Attempts are being made to take the sheen out of the multi-coloured culture of India, writer and historian Manu S. Pillai has said.

He was speaking on the topic, ’Thinking history: the past and present in India’, at an event organised at Fort Kochi Pepper House as part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

Mr. Pillai said cultural diversity was the strength of India, and that it needed to be preserved. Translator Prasanna K. Varma moderated the event.