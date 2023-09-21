ADVERTISEMENT

Hip surgery successfully performed on 110-year-old

September 21, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A hip fracture surgery was successfully performed on a 110-year-old woman at the Apollo Adlux Hospital here.

Fathima, a native of Chavakkad, Thrissur, suffered a hip fracture following an accident. She had arrived at the hospital in severe pain, unable to carry out her daily routines. The fractured hip caused excruciating pain during basic activities such as urination and movement, according to a release.

To alleviate her pain and create an optimal window for surgery, the medical team employed an innovative approach, administering a highly effective fascia iliaca block. The technique provided pain relief for 12 hours, paving the way for immediate surgical intervention. The surgical procedure was carried out by a team led by Dr. Prince Shanavas Khan, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US