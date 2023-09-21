HamberMenu
Hip surgery successfully performed on 110-year-old

September 21, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A hip fracture surgery was successfully performed on a 110-year-old woman at the Apollo Adlux Hospital here.

Fathima, a native of Chavakkad, Thrissur, suffered a hip fracture following an accident. She had arrived at the hospital in severe pain, unable to carry out her daily routines. The fractured hip caused excruciating pain during basic activities such as urination and movement, according to a release.

To alleviate her pain and create an optimal window for surgery, the medical team employed an innovative approach, administering a highly effective fascia iliaca block. The technique provided pain relief for 12 hours, paving the way for immediate surgical intervention. The surgical procedure was carried out by a team led by Dr. Prince Shanavas Khan, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics.

