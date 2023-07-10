ADVERTISEMENT

Himachal flash floods: house surgeons from Kerala safe

July 10, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 27 house surgeons from Government Medical College, Ernakulam, who got stranded in Manali following the flash floods in Himachal Pradesh are safe, according to the district administration.

District Collector N.S.K Umesh said he had shared their location with the Collector of Manali. They are now in a safe location. The house surgeons are staying in a private facility and a government guest house near the Hadimba Temple near Manali, he added.

Eighteen house surgeons from Government Medical College, Thrissur, were also stranded in Manali after torrential rains resulted in flash floods in the region.

