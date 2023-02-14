Hill Palace police come under fire for making drivers write imposition

February 14, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Thripunithura Hill Palace police have come under fire for making 16 drivers write an imposition 1,000 times that they would not drive under the influence of alcohol.

The drivers of public transport vehicles and school buses were picked up following an operation conducted during the morning hours of Monday.

The images and visuals of the drivers writing the imposition sitting on the floor of the police station had gone viral. However, legal experts felt it was a case of the police overstepping their limits and usurping the powers of the judiciary to award punishments. The law enforcers thus ended up violating rules themselves, they pointed out.

The police have limited powers to impose punishments and can impose fines only in case of compoundable offences. No law enforcement agency has the right to decide on the punishment as it is the exclusive domain of courts established by law. When it comes to awarding punishments, even the courts need to restrict themselves to punishments prescribed in law for each offence, pointed out judicial sources.

The releasing of the images and visuals of persons in police custody was an offence under the Kerala Police Act. Subjecting the persons who allegedly committed the offence to extra-judicial punishments amounted to violation of their basic human rights too, said a judicial officer.

If at all the police are keen to impart awareness to the offenders, it can only be ordered by a court by invoking the provisions of the Probation of Offenders Act, 1958. Even in such cases, the court can direct erring persons to carry out only those acts prescribed in law, he said.

Meanwhile, V. Gopakumar, Station House Officer, Hill Palace police station, said the erring drivers were made to write the imposition with the good intention to create awareness in them about the ill-effects of drunk driving.

The drivers were booked under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Indian Penal Code. Recommendations for suspending their licence and taking the vehicles into custody were also made, he said.

Mr. Gopakumar maintained that the police had not issued the visuals or images of any persons in custody. Some media persons who happened to be at the police station for some other purposes might have taken the images of the drivers, he said.