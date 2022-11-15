Hill Palace police bust inter-State chain snatching racket

November 15, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hill Palace police have busted an inter-State chain snatching gang and arrested three Punjabi migrants working here as contract labourers, on Monday.

The arrested are Nandakishore aka Bandi, 37, of Amritsar and Gurdeep Singh, 26, and Vikas Raval, 29, of Hoshiarpur.

The investigation into two chain snatching incidents in quick succession in close proximity at Thiruvankulam on November 8 led to the busting of the racket. In both incidents, elderly women were targeted by two motorcycle-borne persons.

With the help of CCTV footage, the police found that the motorcycle used was a stolen one. It was later found abandoned. CCTV footage also showed three persons moving in suspicious circumstances in the area from where the motorcycle was allegedly stolen. The police rightfully identified the suspects to be migrant labourers and started collecting details of migrant workers in the area.

It led the police to one of the accused, Vikas, who was then tracked with the help of CCTV footage. A video showed him making payment through UPI with his mobile phone in a shop. The police traced the number that led them to the contractor who hired him. The contractor on the instructions of the police summoned Vikas on the pretext of returning his labour card.

He was arrested on turning up before the contractor. His accomplice who was waiting outside attempted to flee but was chased down and overpowered by a police party. During interrogation, they reportedly confessed to the crime but said the stolen ornaments were with the other accused, Nandakishore.

Tracking his mobile tower location, the police found that he had boarded Nizamuddin Express and had reached Agra. The police passed on the photographs to the Railway Protection Force who detained him in Agra. He was later brought here by a police team from the Hill Palace station.

The police also recovered the ornaments from his bag. The victims identified the accused at the station on Tuesday. All the three accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

The operation was led by Inspector V. Gopakumar, Sub Inspectors Pradeep and M.G. Santhosh, and senior civil police officer Shyam.

