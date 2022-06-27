Hike in power charges unjustifiable, says Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called the proposed hike in electricity charges unjustifiable even as it praised the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for its professional management of reservoirs to generate profits.

To levy additional burden on consumers was unjustifiable, said chamber president Vikas Agarwal on Monday. He said the KSEB move to shift from net metering to gross metering was a blatant use of its “monopolistic power”. The hike in power charges would affect the post-COVID-19 recovery in business, he added.

Merchants Association Kerala general secretary T.K. Moosa has appealed to the Electricity Minister to exclude the trading community from the purview of the charge hike. The association also voiced its protest against the hike. In a statement, he said there had been a slowdown in business, and the hike would be a big setback for traders.