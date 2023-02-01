Hike in import duty on compound rubber welcomed

February 01, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

KOCHI

The Union Budget announcement to hike import duty on compound rubber from 10 to 25% has widely been welcomed by rubber growers.

National coordinator for Rubber Producer Societies Babu Joseph said the hike in duty would help the farmers. He thanked the Union Finance Minister, rubber growers, and rubber board officials, including chairman Sawar Dhanania and executive director K. N. Raghavan, for the help extended to rubber growers.

Jeffry Rebello, president of the United Planters’ Association of South India, also welcomed the increase in import duty for compound rubber. However, he expressed UPASI’s concern whether this will apply for countries under the Indo-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Compound rubber import has been a cause for heartburn for rubber farmers and it has resulted in dragging down local prices as well as affecting compound rubber-makers in the country.

By an estimate, the overall rubber import stood around five lakh tonnes last year. Most of this went to the rubber industry, including automotive tyre-making. Tyre industry has taken advantage of the conditions in the international market to import compound rubber. The price of RSS-4 in Kottayam market was around ₹142-43 a kg on Tuesday, sources said.

With the bulk of the 7.5 lakh tonnes of natural rubber in the country being produced in Kerala, where the standard of living is high, farmers must get around ₹190 a kg to make cultivation attractive, the sources said.

Mr. Babu Joseph, however, said with no change in Budget allocation, the functioning of the rubber board would be affected.