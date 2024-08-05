Hike in airfare in Gulf sector: Kerala HC adjourns hearing

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to August 16 hearing on a public interest litigation against the increase in airfares effected by various airlines during holidays in the Gulf sector. When the petition filed by the Kerala Pravasi Association came up for hearing, the Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaq and Justice S. Manu pointed out that the proper forum to challenge such fares was the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and not the High Court. In fact, the law allowed the airlines to fix the tariff. But if they used their monopoly in the market and hiked the fares, then that could be considered by the Competition Commission. It could even order payment of huge compensation in such situations.

The petitioner also challenged the Rule 135(1) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, which gives unbridled power to airlines to decide the tariff. The unreasonable airfares imposed restrictions on air travel as a mode of transportation and infringed upon the constitutional rights of the citizens.